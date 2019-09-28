Dumagueteños welcome their first ever: STARBUCKS

Since the opening of the first Starbucks store in the Philippines in 1997, to its continuous growth across the country, the idea of the ‘Third Place’ – a welcoming place beyond the home and the workplace where people could simply enjoy cups of quality coffee – has always been the guiding principle.

Suffused with the irresistible aroma of freshly-brewed coffee coupled with a warm atmosphere, these spaces are where countless conversations and moments of genuine connections are nurtured and born.

Today, this spirit lives on as Starbucks opens its first store in “The City of Gentle People” – Dumaguete City. Envisioned as an ever-evolving space for the diverse community it serves, it looks forward to becoming the go-to place in this dynamic yet idyllic university town, where coffee dates, study sessions, and barkada hang-outs can be had; or where one can make a quick stop to grab coffee on the way to work.

This Starbucks coffeehouse in Dumaguete was designed to reflect the friendly and relaxed culture of the city and honors our country’s rich history. Drawing on the city’s emblematic ancestral houses, the store maintains the original architectural elements of the building, while airy railing designs, textured wood wall paneling, solid wood furniture, and warm tones int he floor give it a modern residential atmosphere that is comfortable and inviting.

Located along the iconic Rizal Boulevard, the store is highlighted by oceanic artwork that connects customers to the sea and Dumaguete’s iconic baywalk and pier.

“We’re excited to bring the Starbucks cofee experience to the gentle folks of Dumaguete City,” says Keith Cole, head of marketing and category for Starbucks Philippines. “Dumagueteños will definitely have more memorable coffee moments with a cup of Starbucks Coffee in hand.”