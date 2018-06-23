Dumaguete’s baseball team 2nd best in Palaro

Lord Kent Marino (3rd from right, 2nd row), Head Coach of the Baseball Team mainly composed of Dumaguete City athletes, reports that the team defeated the host Region 1 (Ilocos) and Region 13 (CARAGA) then succumbing to powerhouse Regions 3 (Central Luzon) and 12 (SOCCSKSARGEN).

City Schools Division Supt. Evangel Luminarias (4th from right, 2nd row) and representatives from the City Government met the team in their billeting quarters to check on their accommodations as well as that of the other athletes from Dumaguete City.

Mayor Felipe Antonio Remollo is optimistic that the baseball team, which has two other players from Bohol and Mandaue for this Palaro, still has a bright promise with more practice and experience.