Duterte declines doctorate; action better than diploma

Whoever thought of “awarding” or in stalling a doctorate degree honoris causa for Pres. Duterte at the country’s premier university, U.P., must be out of his mind. Obviously, he does not read Duterte correctly because he will realize that Duterte shuns grand display of anything about him. That Duterte doctorate honoris causa proponent should be fired. He is just embarrassing the Presidency and the man who hates sip sips.

President Duterte ‘s forte is to go where the action is. He is the only president of naught doing this ever since. And the people like him for that. Same during Pres Magsaysay “the Guy’s “ era in the1950s who also was field man, and dressed like a masa. That is why Magsaysay was “the Guy” of the Philippines.

We salute the Duterte kind of diplomacy . First he lambasts Obama (who was outgoing anyway) to express the real Filipino feeling of “as dogs tied to a leash,” image. RRD dismantled that image and Obama is out to the delight of his opponent, Donald Trump, who “welcomed” the Duterte kind of governance. Both are realists and pragmatists. Who will make the first visit? We guess it will be Trump.

As of this writing, Duterte is in the other island of Bohol inspecting the Abu Sayyaf damage. He offers P1-Million, repeat, a million pesos per head of the remaining ABUs dead or alive.

My goodness, if the Army cannot catch the six ASG remaining with the one million peso reward per head, then we better fire the Army or Police who cannot deliver. But we believe they will deliver dead Abus. We suggest that when the Army catch those Abus, they will let another ABU behead his comrade. Let them feel how it feels to be beheaded.

I am 101% sure that if the offer to hunt and kill the Abus is open to civilians, then many will take the risk and lead on a head-hunt. The place is very small in Sulu, so P1Million can go a long way. We should be seeing dead Abus in the coming days. Trouble is, will they be the real Abus baka dramahin nanaman. Why , does the military know the faces of the six remaining Abus and yet they cannot find them? If not, then what we will have is a hunting-guessing game.

Suggestion: if the Abus cannot be flushed out, then the Army should tell the people that they are pulling out in shame because they could not do their work.