Why are Duterte die-hard loyalists speaking up?

A second diehard Duterte loyalist is again speaking up, this time, hitting the nail upon his own boss right in the head.

We do not want to dignify the brutality of his stories on how he claims he killed people, men, women, children upon orders of Digong.

Why are they all speaking up now? As a learned legislator said, no man will risk his neck revealing the brutality of the man, knowing that it could mean his own head anytime. But why are they speaking up? What for?

This time, it is Digong’s ex-most trusted butcher, retired policeman SPO3 Arturo Lascañas, who told a nationwide press conference that:

A spiritual awakening brought about the his turnaround, admitting this time that he was indeed part of the dreaded Davao Death Squad (DDS) implicating President Duterte in the process.

He (Lascañas) had a major operation last year and while recuperating at the hospital, he saw what he believed was the ghost of the child he had killed, on orders of Mr. Duterte.

Taking a more earthly explanation of Lascañas’ turnaround, Samar Rep. Raul Daza said that in the law of evidence, “a declaration against one’s interest is given probative value because it is human nature that a person would not say something against his interest.”

Albay Rep. Edcel Lagman added: “He also went against the most powerful man in the country against his own good which is tantamount to suicide.” He went on, “And what he did deserves a probative value. It deserves to be investigated if true. It cannot just be set aside.”

“Whether we believe it or not, the point is (he realized) he has to do something to atone himself for the sins he had done in the past,” said Magdalo party list man Pedro Alejano in a press conference of the independent minority bloc of the House of Representatives.

The first DDS whistleblower, Edgar Matobato, implicated Lascañas at the Senate investigation last year but Lascañas denied involvement in the killing spree in Davao City.

But in a dramatic twist on Monday, Lascañas recanted his statement and incriminated the President himself, saying Mr. Duterte ordered the Davao killings.

One of those Lascañas killed with Mr. Duterte’s approval was a suspected kidnapper, his pregnant wife, young son, and father-in-law.

Remember, declaring something is different from proving the truth about the declaration.

If this ex-policeman is lying, then President Duterte should do something that will convince the nation that the story of the man is an incredible lie.