Duterte: hasten pension

President Rodrigo Roa Duterte promised that his administration will prioritize the entitlements of war veterans as he led the commemoration of the 75th Araw ng Kagitingan in Bataan.

“I assure our veteransband their families that we are prioritizing your entitlements,” Duterte said in his speech at the Mt. Samat National Shrine on April 9.) The Chief Executive instructed the Department of Budget and Management (DBM) and the Department of National Defense (DND) to expedite the release of the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) retirees’ pension credentials from 2008 to 2013 in the amount of P6.421 million.