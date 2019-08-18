Duterte sends new police enforcers

In compliance to the directive of President Rodrigo Duterte, Central Visayas Regional PNP Director Debold Sinas (seated, 2nd from right) installed a new team to continue the campaign against all forms of criminality and insurgency in the province. Also in attendance during the turnover are (seated left-right) NOPPO Director Rizalito Gapas, P/Col. Ildebrandi Usana, Governor Roel Degamo, Sinas, former NOPPO Director Raul Tacaca; (second row, left to right) Bindoy Mayor Ike Amorganda, Ayungon Mayor Emarie Agustino, Manjuyod Mayor Felix Sy, Tayasan Mayor Suzano Ruperto, Valencia Mayor Edgar Y. Teves, Board Members Estanislao Alviola and Jose Petit Baldado and the different Chiefs-of-Police.