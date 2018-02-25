Duterte summons mayors, governors to Cebu meeting

Article Top:

CEBU CITY – Local Chief Executive from Visayas and Mindanao will meet President Rodrigo Duterte tomorrow, at Radisson Blu in Cebu City for a conference.

The agenda of the meeting involving the mayors and governors have not been bared even in the memorandum sent out by the Department of Interior and Local Government.

But others speculated that among the topics would be the campaign against illegal drugs, efforts to amend the 1987 constitution and the proposed shift to federalism.

Security is predictably tight, only the local chief-executives will be allowed inside the meeting hall, cellphones and picture taking are prohibited. Participants with special needs and care are advised to bring only one companion, who will only be allowed to stay in a holding room and not inside the meeting room.

DILG provincial and city directors have been instructed to ensure the attendance of the governors and mayors within their jurisdiction.