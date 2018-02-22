Duterte warns Maute recruitment in Visayas

DUMAGUETE CITY – Almost 7 hours late, President Rodrigo Duterte told the assembled governors and mayors from Visayas and Mindanao of the looming terrorist threat from the Maute Group and its allies months after they were decisively defeated in Marawi City. | MAUTE RECRUITMENT

Apparently, the Maute and other terrorist groups want to stage a comeback and even cities in the Visayas, particularly Cebu, may not be spared. Hence, he urged the local chief executives, who were gathered in a Cebu City hotel last Monday, to be on alert and to always seek the assistance of the national government.

Duterte also informed the mayors and governors that the Department of Interior and Local Government will investigate any local official who will engage in the illegal drugs trade, graft and corruption. After the case build up, charges will be filed against those proven to have violated their oath and mandate.

In the same meeting, Duterte endorsed anew the need to shift to federalism to replace the current form of government. He said that if the shift to the federal form of government becomes successful in 2020, he is willing to cut short his term and step down as President.

After the meeting, the mayors and governors had to rush back home as Storm Basyang started to dump heavy rains, but Cebu and Negros were placed under Signal No. 2 forcing the cancellation of several trips. The local chief executives went back to their hotels or stayed with their acquaintances until the storm signals were lifted and travels resumed.