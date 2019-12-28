By June 2020, all tricycle drivers/operators, without exception, must register as members of legitimate associations or TODA as a requirement for a Mayor’s Perrmit to Drive.

Nearly a thousand Motorcabs for Hire (MCH) or tricycle drivers and operators gathered at the Dumaguete Tricycle Drivers Congress last weekend at the City High Gymnasium to be updated of the new policies and applicable national laws or local ordinances that will be implemented to regulate their operations.

Mayor Felipe Antonio Remollo emphasized the need for the drivers to comply with these rules to promote their welfare and the safety and convenience of their passengers in view of the upcoming hosting of regional, national and international sports tourism events next year to include the Central Visayas Regional Athletic Meet with 13, 000 or more athletes and the Association of Southeast Asian Games or ASEAN Schools Games that will help boost their livelihood.

Vice-Mayor Alan Gel Cordova and City Legal Officer Manuel Arbon reminded the participants of the implementation of Ordinance No. 90 series of 2018 in the next six months that requires all tricycle drivers and operators to become members of legitimate associations or create their own TODAS in order to effectively regulate and reduce abuses or misdemeanors of tricycle drivers plying the city streets.

City Administrator Atty. Doram Dumalagan said that after six months the Sectoral Desk Office headed by Mr. Albert Aquino, will issue a certification proving that the applicant driver/operator truly belongs to a legitimate association before the Mayor’s Permit to Drive will be issued.

National President of the Confederation of Tricycle and Transport Operators and Drivers Association of the Philippines Ariel P. Lim sought the commitment of the 27 Presidents of TODA and the 2 Federation Presidents in Dumaguete City that they will lead their members in observing the provisions of the national laws and local ordinances to help the transport sector win the riding public’s support and patronage.

Lim, who is also a consultant of Senators Grace Poe and Bong Go, also urged the drivers and operators to begin complying with the national law that requires all tricycles to be EURO 4, which is a “globally accepted European emission standards for vehicles that require the use of fuel with significantly low sulfur” to protect the environment.

The Dumaguete Tricycle Drivers Congress is part of the Information Education Campaign of the City Government on the latest updates and policies governing the transport sector.