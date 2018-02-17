DUMAGUETE CITY – The Negros Oriental Chamber of Commerce and Industry’s (NOCCI) environmental forum brought in a technologist with a product that may help local government units (LGUs) address their problems in garbage and wastewater management. | Eco-Friendly Solutions to Garbage Woes

Vigormin or Organo-Mineral (OM) technology is a white organic powder developed through the research conducted by Adamson University’s Dr. Merlinda Palencia. Vigormin, natural water treatment minerals and cost-effective waste water and solid waste treatment solutions, is the invention of Dr. Palencia in order to address the problem in septic tanks or waste water. (By Jennifer Catan-Tilos)

