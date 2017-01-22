EDC tops most admired in CSR survey in Asia-Pacific

CSR Asia Weekly, a publication distributed in the Asia-Pacific Region, ranked Energy Develop ment Corporation (EDC) first in the Philippines and no. 6 in Asia Pacific among companies that Corporate Social Responsibility professionals admire.

The result was culled from a survey conducted among 500 CSR managers, consultants and NGO professionals by CSR Asia, one of the leading providers of research, training and advisory services on sustainable business practices in Asia.

According to the published report, EDC, a new entry in the list of outstanding companies doing sustainable CSR work, was given a thumbs up for programs they have implemented that seek to improve the lives of the people and protection of the environment.

EDC’s Health, Education, Livelihood, and Environment (HELEn) program has been recognized countless times for its success and sustainability. More recently, the 10M in 10 for a Greener Negros movement that aims to plant, grow, and maintain 10 million trees in 10 years all over Negros Island has been hailed as a remarkable achievement by its partners after it breached its one million mark on its first year of program implementation.

“In many ways the result of this exercise is no surprise. These companies are communicating their sustainability efforts and consistently score well in sustainability rankings,” CSR Weekly said in its report.

“We know that sustainability is recognized as an important part of many businesses, the extent to which companies are really operationalizing the concept still varies significantly. For some, sustainability is at the heart of its business strategy and is considered in all decisions and it sits on top of its list. However, for many, social and environmental issues are simply an add-on to business as usual,” the report added.

EDC is the country’s leading producer of geothermal energy and a multi-awarded Filipino company in the areas of geothermal development, environmental excellence, corporate governance and corporate social responsibility. Its 222.5-MW geothermal facility in Valencia, Negros Oriental has been sustainably generating clean, renewable geothermal power for Negros Island and the rest of the Visayas region for 34 years now.