Energy Development Corporation (EDC) has signed an agreement with geothermal-host Municipality of Valencia and the barangay host-beneficiaries to establish trust accounts for proper fund utilization generated from geothermal operations.

The signing of the memorandum of agreement (MOA) was represented by EDC Negros facility head Engr. Debonaire Mamhot, Valencia Mayor Edgar Teves, and barangay captains Leonarda Sarita of Puhagan, Edgar Villegas of Malaunay, and Antonio Tuting, representing the three host-barangays.

Also present during the ceremonial MOA signing held at the Valencia municipal hall include head of EDC’s Mt. Apo Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) Department Norreen Bautista, Valencia Municipal Treasurer Rolando Obaniana, and barangay representatives.

The MOA signing is in compliance with the Department of Energy’s Circular No. DC2018-08-0021 that requires energy generation companies and energy resource developers to directly provide their Energy Regulations No. 1-94 benefits equivalent to one centavo per kilowatt-hour (P0.01/kWh) of the total electricity sales to their host communities.

Valencia hosts the commercial operations of the 112.5MW Palinpinon 1 and the 80-MW Palinpinon 2 geothermal power plants of EDC.

As agreed, EDC will remit in quarterly basis the benefits to the host communities after the latter have opened their trust accounts.

Teves welcomes this development and hopes this will facilitate the utilization of funds which he intends to use for socio-economic development projects and environmental programs. (jct/PIA NegOr with reports from MPIO Des Tilos)