EDITORIAL: Addicts deserve to live?

After the gruesome brutal insane killing by a 34-yr old known drug addict victimizing two young defenseless ladies, aspiring would-be useful citizens of Dumaguete and Manila, last Sunday in Siqiuijor,— is there still wonder why this administration simply choose to just kill extra judicially those “brain damaged” violent people?

The senseless murder by whom police described as a known drug addict Mikael Manayon who fatally stabbed two Loraine Ramirez and Nikki Piñero ( who was 4 months pregnant) who were just out there participating and enjoying in the longboard international competition should make us wonder: shall we let drug addicts live, and endanger the lives of more and more innocent people? Or is President Duterte right in just ordering them eliminated.? Who is doing the right thing now? What is your comment? (email to negroschronicle@yahoo.com)

LESSER EVIL:

We still favor the police to maim them. Hit them on the LEG so they will have permanent walking disabilities. Then give them a fair trial. Put them to jail for the rest of their lives. Killing them is not an option, as others think.

Another suggestion is for a law or executive order from President Duterte to put as many flood lights during all kinds of evening outdoor events concerts and games in order to prevent incidents caused by those high on drugs. Or it can be as simple condition on every mayor’s permit to organizers.

-Sponsored-

So police and law enforcers:

Maim (disable) the addicts, bring them to trial, and let them languish in jail if found guilty.

In short, make them PWDs and not EJK victims!

Did you find apk for android? You can find new Free Android Games and apps.