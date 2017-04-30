EDITORIAL: Code of conduct (kono)

During the 50th anniversary of ASEAN which Manila is hosting this week, we feel proud knowing that despite the Duterte’ administration’s apparent helplessness in the south China sea issue, we can still hold our heads up high and say: “WELCOME, Ten ASEAN Nations, to Manila. Let’s have some fun in the Philippines (while we still can!)”

We empathize with our President whom we know is caught between the” devil and the deep blue sea” in this issue of the south China sea claims of ten ASEAN countries.

Let’s face it: our dilemma is that we cannot fight the Chinese bully. On the other hand, if you read history, China has also suffered so long in humiliation by the West. This time, China has become an economic giant on its own merit, and let’s give it to China. She is now the boss in Asia, ok? She earned it by her big size.

We, nations, who have long been allies to the US and the West, cannot also be blamed. We have been helped and supported too long by the West. But now, like a grown up brother, it’s time we plot our own destiny, and make friends with our neighbors even if they are enemies of our Western friends. We have no choice. The best option is still the lovethey- neighbor option.

We believe that so long as we don’t provoke our Chinese friends, and we do not become too “tuta close to the U.S.”, China will also learn to respect us, and we are sure China will also give us some portions of our claimed waters for our use. After all, the fact is we cannot develop the whole South and West China seas all by ourselves. Truth is, we can only develop this much or this small by ourselves.

So the best and only option is peaceful co-existence, equitable sharing of disputed territories, and mutual respect. This should be the essence of the Code of Conduct which the ASEAN on its’s 50th and golden anniversary this week, and hosted by Manila, should come up with, under the proud chairmanship of the Philippines.—