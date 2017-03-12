EDITORIAL: The experiment works!

The new city traffic experiment is working well! One may call Dumaguete as “one-way city” but the people and motorists alike are appreciative of the new traffic scheme because it appears to be working. Vehicle flow is now smooth. Traffic is still there but being caught in a jam is presently a rare occurrence.

At the duration of this traffic experiment, there may be lots of one-way streets but traffic is flowing smoothly. Nobody is crossing your line and it covers all types of vehicles alike —- no discrimination — except of course the big cargo vans which are to ply the road at night only. One way streets are for every car, van, bus, tricycle, and motorbike.

One thing, Mr Mayor, please tell your City Engineer to clear the road from construction materials after 5pm. Better yet, ask your job orders to do road repairs and construction work from 9pm to 5am only.

We expect there will be minor adjustments and fine tuning, but, none the less, traffic flow has greatly improved. Major thanks to our City Council committees and the traffic management office.

Lest our enforcers forget, we still have to open new frontiers in the nearby barangays. We have to look ten to twenty years ahead which means that the diversion roads, as such, must now be six lanes at the very least. All shoulder roads must now be expanded. We look for ten-meter wide roads from the center. Look at Kabankalan!

We also laud the highway patrol team for apprehending hundreds of noisy motorcycles. Now the streets of Dumaguete are getting the feel of the lost tranquility except for some mischievous violators who simply want to get away and play games with our authorities. Their days are now numbered. Soon, noisy mufflers will be a thing of the past.