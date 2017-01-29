EDITORIAL: Governor’s “arrest”

In legal parlance, there is no big deal in an accused being issued a warrant of arrest because it is part of the Court’s duty to acquire jurisdiction on the accused. It happens everywhere, every time.

Being part of the legal process, it means the accused is given a chance to prove his innocence.

Obviously, the governor who flew to Manila upon knowing about this warrant would probably want to post bail in Manila and avoid the embarrassment of being taken mug shots when the law requires. After all, when all these legal rituals are done, he will come back and function normally as governor, while he is out on bail.

As one veteran lawyer said, cases like these can last for years and years. It can even outlast the term of office of the governor.

Finally, let it be explained that what was dismissed by the Court of Appeals was the administrative aspect of the case. What is on-going is the criminal aspect.

As a two cents tip: the CA said that “there was no criminal inent” so how can RRD be criminally liable? Of course it depends on the evidence presented. That is now the ball game of the prosecution.