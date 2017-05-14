EDITORIAL: Kids love junk food

Precisely like the forbidden fruit in the Garden of Eden, junk food will always be the eating-joy of children. And these are bad for the health of hundreds of thousand children nationwide.

Therefore the education department has ordered a super national ban on junk food from all school canteens under its jurisdiction starting in June.

We hasten to add: that in order to be effective, all local government units LGUs must follow suit with a similar ordinance prohibiting the sale of junk food “over the bakod.”: meaning over the fence of the school premises.

Even here in Dumaguete, while the school gate is closed especially in public schools, hoards of sari-sari stores are selling what is prohibited inside the campus, freely outside the fence. The DepEd circular in this manner is inutile. Useless.

So all LGUs must cooperate buy passing before the June opening of classes, an ordinance banning junk food sale out side the perimeter fence of every school so that the DepEd directive that is intended to promote good health among children will be effectively implemented and its purpose achieved.

Listed in the red category, which is not recommended to be served in the canteens are: soft drinks, alcoholic drinks, sports drinks, flavored mineral water, energy drinks, sweetened waters, powdered juice drinks, any product containing caffeine, any processed fruit and vegetable juice, any jelly, crushed ice, slushies, ice cream, ice drops, ice candies, cakes, donuts, sweet biscuits, hard/ chewy candies, chewing gums, marshmallows, lollipops, yema, French fries, bichobicho, instant noodles, chips or chichiria, chicharon, chicken skin, fruits canned in heavy syrup, sweetened fruits or vegetable or deep-fried, bacon, deep fried foods including kikiam, fish balls etc.

Short of this, the noble intentions of our educators will just be good on paper.