EDITORIAL: P1Million per head

President Duterte flew to nearby Bohol for the ASEAN meeting plus he proceeded inland to meet with the troops where he announced a P1Million-her-head bounty of the six missing Abu Sayaf bandits who are still holed in Bohol’s scary nooks.

If Dagohoy was able to evade the Spanish bounty hunters for decades at that time in history, it would be hard to find Abus in Bohol jungles especially if some natives provide them shelter.

But nobody would be crazy to shut up if he or she gets a cool million pesos just for squealing the ABUs whereabouts to the military. Money talks as it always has spoken and even won elections of the stupid and unqualified. And why not squeal the bandits’ lair for P1-Million reward per head per bandit and, as Duterte ordered, dead or alive?

That’s the beauty with this Duterte kind of governance. He knows where his mouth speaks.

But if and when the bandits will not be found despite the P6-Million bounty from government, then there is really really something wrong. The military is then considered incapable to deliver a fugitive even with millions in bounty.

-Sponsored-

Duterte knows what will make him popular and what the people want. In Qatar, the Pinoys enjoyed hearing first hand how this first president “balikas” his detractors. People like him like that. This is what makes the President popular.

Finally, the man easily forgets or, changes his mind as fast as he forgets. This time, no more planting of Filipino flag in the Spratlys; no more pardon to police murderers unless the Supreme Court decides with finality; and no trip to America unless invited ,and unless Trump makes the visit first.

What are promises for anyway?