EDITORIAL: Seize the day!

2016 came and gone. The year that has just passed is living proof of Charles Dickens’ classic quote: “It was the best of times. It was the worst of times.” We felt a palpable shift in policy, in climate, in mind set. While its long term effects remain to be seen, I cannot help but feel wary of what is to come. And with a bloody unfolding of 2017 no thanks to the terror attacks at home and overseas, it does seem that we are off to a grim start.

In the face of such violence, it is up to us to reset perspectives. Let us be reminded of the essence of celebrating the new year, that is, a promise of exciting possibilities; an opportunity to reconcile; a chance to make a difference.

It does seem a tad naive to choose to see the future through rose-colored glasses. But really, if we reflect on our own lives, we will be able to see the numerous blessings that we have received unfortunately clouded by the shroud of negativity that constantly threatens our environment. We neglect the little big things — love of family; security of employment; good health; warmth of friendship and so on. These are things that we should be truly thankful for and never take for granted. These are the gifts that made 2016 a meaningful year in spite of. These are the reasons that we should hope for and work towards a better 2017.

So, go on. Get those pads and start writing down your proverbial new year’s resolutions. They were never made to be broken anyway. It is all within grasp should you choose to make them happen. As Yoda, the profound guru of the Star Wars Universe, once said: “Do or do not. There is no try.” Rather than give up, figure out a way to commit to your goals. Remember, a worthwhile goal is worth the effort. Persevere. Commit. Achieve. Carpe Diem! Seize the day!

Forgive the humanist call to arms but I would like to share this inspiring poem by William Ernest Henley that would definitely get us going for 2017:

INVICTUS

Out of the night that covers me, Black as the pit from pole to pole, I thank whatever gods may be For my unconquerable soul.

In the fell clutch of circumstance

I have not winced nor cried aloud.

Under the bludgeoning of chance

My head is bloody, but unbowed.

Beyond this place of wrath and tears

Looms but the Horror of the shade,

And yet the menace of the years

Finds and shall find me unafraid.

It matters not how strait the gate,

How charged with punishments the scroll,

I am the master of my fate,

I am the captain of my soul.

Happy new year, one and all!