EDITORIAL: Starting it right

Surrounded by tradition and culture it would seem that the entry of an other new year starting today would bring less of new things except the fact that we have to finish what has been started and God only knows when we will start with new things for the new year.

Let us share some food for thoughts just to help us get started with the right foot:

H appiness depends upon your outlook on life.

A ttitude is just as important as ability.- Keep it positive

P assion should find you Doing what you love

P ositive thoughts make everything easier.- Stay focused

Y ou are unique, with special gifts, use them.

N ew beginnings with a new year.

E nthusiasm a true secret of success.

W ishes may they turn into goals.

Y ears go by so quickly, enjoy them.

E nergy may you have lots of it. Take care.

A ppreciation of life, don’t take it for granted.

R elax take the time to relax in this coming year.- Keep a balance in your life

(Author: Cathy Pulsifer)

Best Memory System

Forget the kindness that you do, as soon as you have done it; Forget the praise that falls on you, the moment you have won it. Forget the slander that you hear, before you can repeat it; Forget each slight, each spite, each sneer, wherever you may meet it.

Remember every kindness done, to you, whatever its measure; Remember praise by others won, and pass it on with pleasure. Remember all the happiness that comes your way in living; Forget each worry and distress, be hopeful and forgiving. Remember good, remember truth, remember heaven’s above you.