EDITORIAL: More surprise raids

The people need to see more surprise raids at the city and provincial jails if only to dispel the notion that Bilibid drugs are transshipped into local jails who will do the repacking at night where it is “safe from “outside interference.”

Good there was not a worth single grain of shabu found among the over 500 inmates whose 80% in number are facing drug-related cases.

Moreover, since lately the city jail has been reported to be the repository of millions of illegal drugs based on the various bundles thrown over the jail fence by hookshot by motor-riding tandem who have always eluded arrest.

It is of public knowledge that drug bultos are thrown over the jail fence by the kilos, one kilo of which is valued at P500,000.

The inmates cannot be expected to take shabu inside because their penalties will increase once caught committing a crime within detention.

What they can do perhaps is to help repack these illegal drugs.

Hard to catch by guards because the 500 strong inmates are better guardians of the drugs inside the jail . How can a handful of guards penetrate a cordon of over 500 warm bodies?—who might be busy repacking illegal drugs at dawn? Impossible.

That is why it was also impossible for the drug jail raiders to find shabu at that surprise raid because a possible tipster inside who got the info by good PR. They are also maintained with funds by the syndicate, will simply relay it to their partners in crime and presto you have a perfect coverup!

We are not saying it’s happening, only we say, everything is possible under the sun.

