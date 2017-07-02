EDITORIAL: What terrorists will do

If these guys from the Maute group from Marawi would want to sow terror in Dumaguete what would they do? Our purpose in exposing their modus is for people to be able to detect and pre-empt and abort their plans.

First, they will not enter the usual route but will land his comrade’s pumpboats somewhere in an isolated shoreline in the south in the height of darkness incognito. How can the authorities catch them? Activate the barangay tanods and organize a citizens Alarma group every single day and night.

Second, if the terrorists decide to take one of the five or six daily trips from Dipolog via Dumaguete by roro, he or she will dress like a tourist not sport a Muslim attire. He will bury his firearms in the luggage and avoid being x-rayed. They will not travel as a group but as innocent loners. So no one will suspect. How will they catch them? Deploy K9 sniffing dogs in all incoming vessels.

Third, they will not stay together but separately and will communicate by cellphone. Instruct all hotels and pension and boarding houses to report new fasces and let an ordinance be passed for all hotels, pension houses and transient houses to have a DAILY log book of visitors.

If they want to detonate an improvised bomb, they will trigger the cellphone far away from the blast site. An ordinance alerting all public and private buildings to organize an Alarma system that will monitor new faces and check who will leave packages behind.

They will never look like terrorists but as innocent looking students or tourists.

They will rent a safehouse scouted by a friend. They will meet at night, and not stay together by day. As tourists they will take pictures of establishments which they might bomb. An ordinance requiring all boarding houses to report all new suspicious residents, and install a CCTV.

This is where citizens can be most effective. They should monitor their neighborhood and report new faces to the police or barangay captain.

The uniformed armed component will only be best used during combat and confrontation. But on intelligence gathering like snooping for new faces, the government must hire civilian agents who have basic know-how in intelligence gathering.

This way, we will not rely ONLY on our uniformed enforcers but let all of us civilians be vigilant informant ourselves, nothing less. Let all citizens form the habit of using their cellphones to picture new faces. Be quick to video record all significant events.

The complacent, callouses, indifferent and lazy ones should be arrested or jailed for treason.