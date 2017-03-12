EDUCATION (K to 12 Teachers: Competent and Committed)

To produce globally competitive graduates lies not only on the crafting and designing of curriculum but on the capacity and commitment of teachers.

Today’s education must not be feeble and weak since we are in a technologically competitive world. The K to 12 programs can suffice the need of Filipino learners to posses the so called 21st century skills as embedded in the Curriculum Guide. The questions lie, if the teachers are considered a 21st century teachers whose skills and attitude are inevitable to the realization of the purpose of the new basic education program in our country.

Teachers, both in public and private schools are the frontlines in the implementation of the K to 12 programs thus they are like carpenters that builds the very foundations of the learners holistic self; therefore they have to keep up with the trends in teaching. Of the five skills to be possessed by the 21st century teachers, commitment and competence must go hand in hand aside from being computer literate. Being competent (mastery of the subject taught and the competence to be learned by the students) is useless if a teacher is not committed (personal discernment with positive attitude and discipline towards teaching) to achieving the goal of education and vice-versa, as the saying goes, “you cannot give what you do not have”. Teachers must always ready in facing the class not only with lesson plan and instructional materials but with his whole self committed to teach because he/she feels accountable and responsible for the future of his students.

Computer literate teachers must know the basics and be capable of on how to make power point presentation, computing grades in excel, Photoshop, selectively sourcing information related to subject taught aside from writing a log plan, i-Plans, or lesson plan in a Microsoft word office, etc., since undoubtedly technology helps and aid teachers in facilitating classroom teaching-learning process aside from gaining speed and momentum in the daily undertaking of teachers voluminous chores – paper works specifically for teacher advisers.

More importantly teachers must grow professionally in order to keep up with trends in teaching. With the Philippine inclusion of the ten countries in the ASEAN Integration where education ensures employability, are all of these points and manifestations necessary and important for the realization of producing quality and competent graduates? The answer is a big YES, since teaching is a noble profession where the bright future of our young generations lies in the molding hands, minds and souls of teachers. In the fast changing landscape of educational arena, we teachers have to gear up and fit in. There is a need of continuous authentic assessment and retraining of teachers in order to be equipped with necessary skills as a 21st century teachers.

-Sponsored-

By: Dindo T. Ramirez

Pamplona National High School