El Presidente meets local lawmakers

PSC Commissioner “El Presidente” of old Toyota PBA cagers fame Mon Fernandez urges City Councilors to invest in sports development, Wednesday. Being one of the PBA greats, Fernandez ( towering center) accepted the post so he could help develop sports in the Visayas regions. With Fernandez are from left-right: Councilors Manuel Sagarbarria, Agustin Perdices, Estanislao Alviola, Alan Cordova, Karissa Tolentino, Mayor Felipe Antonio “Ipe” Remollo, Karla Kintanar-Fernandez, Vice-Mayor Franklin Esmeña, Councilor Lilani Ramon, Manuel Arbon, Dr. Kenneth Coo, Councilors Michael Bandal, ABC President Lionel Banogon and Councilor Jose Victor Imbo.

