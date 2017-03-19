Empowering the barangays

Want create site? Find Free WordPress Themes and plugins.
Barangay Captain Dionie D. Amores of Motong , Dumaguete City Discussing the Rights of Women( RA 9262) ,Gender Sensitivity Training (GST) and other related laws last March 10-11, at the Sisters of Mount Carmel, Balugo, Dumaguete City.
Insp. Cecilia Gomez explained the rights of women to the different groups from the Barangay Council; Lupon Tagapamayapa; Health Workers; Day Care Workers; Senior Citizens; Youth and Teen Association; Rescue Responders; Tanods ; and the Religious group.
Dr. Jacinto Silot facilitated the workshop on Barangay Development Plans and Programs . with SB Secretary Grace T. Maravillas.(VAL MILLAN)

