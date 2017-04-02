Empowering women

An official from the Social Security System (SSS) – Dumaguete City Branch emphasized that awareness of the government’s social benefit programs is part of women empowerment.

SSS-Dumaguete City Branch OIC-Assistant Branch Manager Mercedita Celis encouraged female residents of this city who are not yet members of the agency to enroll for a membership so they can be covered by the social benefit programs of SSS.

The SSS official explained in a recent Kapihan sa PIA that based on their experience, whenever they recruit married female members, more often than not, the women would have to ask their respective husbands’ permission first before they would enroll for membership.

