Entering the Kingdom

AND JESUS SAID

“Not all people who sound religious are really godly. They may refer to me as ‘Lord,’ but they still won’t enter the Kingdom of Heaven. The decisive issue is whether they obey my Father in heaven. On judgment day many will tell me, ‘Lord, Lord, we prophesied in your name and cast out demons in your name and performed many miracles in your name.’ But I will reply, ‘I never knew you. Go away; the things you did were unauthorized.’ “ Matthew 7:21-23

Jesus exposed those people who sounded religious but had no personal relationship with him. On judgment day only our relationship with Christ – our acceptance of him as Savior and our obedience to him – will matter. Many people think that if they are good people and say religious things, they will be rewarded with eternal life. In reality, faith in Christ is what will count at the judgment.