AND JESUS SAID

“If anyone acknowledge me publicly here on earth, I will openly acknowledge that person before my Father in heaven. But if anyone denies me here on earth, I will deny that person before my Father in heaven.” Matthew 10:32-33

We can reject Jesus now and be rejected by him at his second coming, or we can accept him now and be accepted by him when he comes again. Rejecting Christ may help us escape shame for the time being, but it will guarantee an eternity of shame later.