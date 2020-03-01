Entering the Kingdom

AND JESUS SAID

“You can enter God’s Kingdom only through the narrow gate. The highway to hell is broad, and its gate is wide for the many who choose the easy way. But the gateway to life is small, and the road is narrow, and only a few ever find it.” Matthew 7:13-14

The gate that leads to eternal life is called “narrow”. This does not mean that it is difficult to become a Christian but there is only one way to eternal life with God and only a few decide to walk that road. Believing in Jesus is the only way to heaven, because he alone died for our sins and made us right before God. Living his way may not be popular, but it is true and right. Thank God there is one way!