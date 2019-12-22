Estafa suspect killed after posting bail

A suspect in an estafa case in the municipality of Valencia was shot dead, few minutes after he posted bail and was just released from detention. Shot dead on or about 1:55 o’clock Thursdaty afternoon is Mario Gamayon, 53 years old, single, who hails from Mambaling, Cebu City. His co-accused who was released earlier in the morning escaped the extrajudicial execution.

Valencia OIC chief of police Police Maj Romeo Cubo disclosed the victim was able to post bail for the crime of estafa at lunch time, boarded a waiting motorcycle bound for Dumaguete, but two suspects riding in separate motorcycles tailed the victim and shot him in close range along Luzuriaga street, national highway, Valencia.

The victim sustained multiple gunshot wounds from undetermined calibre of firearm and pronounced dead on arrival at the Negros Oriental ProvinciL Hospital.

Gamayon was accused of estafa together with one Edgar Sobrevega, of Maslog, Sibulan after they were arrested earlier this month for victimizing a businessman in barangay Balayag Manok, Valencia on December 3, 2019.

Sobrevega first posted bail yesterday morning then Gamayon at lunch time.

Several angles are being looked into, one of which is the alleged operation of a swindling syndicate victimizing businessmen not just in Valencia but in other parts of the province, including illegal drugs, Cubo disclosed.

The driver of the motorcycle where Gamayon was backriding was later identified as Erlo Sobrevega, brother of Edgar Sobrevega, victim’s co-accused in the estafa case. However, the witness could not identify the assailants because they were wearing bonnets and wearing jackets in two separate motorcycles without plate numbers.jrg