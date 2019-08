Event at Essencia was handled by Mirriam Franco, USRN Healthcare & Clinical Services Manager; Jorel Mae Omila, Talent Acquisition Manager / and Genina Faye Lumjod PHRN Healthcare & Clinical Services Manager; They were guests at CROSSTALK radio show at DYEM Bai Radio Dumaguete 96.7 mhz. With the team were Khai Burgos, Corporate Events Manager Marketing & Cimmunications / Franklin Salazar, Recruitment Sourcing Manager HR Operations and Delivery