Everyday Heroes

The headlines and media seem to focus on people who are powerful, who are movie or TV personalities, who are “somebody”. We are rarely told about the good news; about noble, little, ordinary people who live out their lives in heroic silence. I feel that there should be more, or at least equal emphasis on such ordinary, everyday people.

It is true that there are many weak and even cruel aspects of human nature, but shouldn’t we look at the amazing amount of good being done, day after day, hour after hour, in everyday life? After all, if we stop to really think about it, just surviving today’s everyday challenges can be considered a heroic virtue. The Christmas songs “Mary, Did You Know?” and “What Child Is This?” spurred me to think more deeply about family life, then and now.

I wonder about the Holy Family. What must it have been like to raise a child, to nurture a family, to survive in those days? Life was not easy at that time. Joseph was a simple carpenter, Mary was a young mother. They were just ordinary people, struggling to meet their daily needs.

Even today fathers have to compete in a relentless struggle for the family’s subsistence and daily needs, year in and year out. Why? Because I believe they have a heartfelt love and desire to provide well for their loved ones and are willing to undergo the necessary sacrifices to make this possible.

Mothers see to the care of their children, performing the endless tasks of homemaking with courage and perseverance. They also care for their husbands and maintain a welcoming and loving atmosphere in the home.

Families are the foundation of society. Good families are the anchors of a good, positive-acting society. Families are strengthened by love and through love, through the everyday practice of ordinary but heroic virtues, such as patience, peace, kindness, moral strength … The list of heroic everyday virtues goes on and on.

How little we appreciate the greatness of ordinary people. Truly they are our everyday heroes even though they do not make the headlines or are featured on TV. Ordinary goodness – the virtues of the common person – are too prosaic, too undramatic to warrant attention, much less applause. But such heroic virtues are so very, very important for life to be meaningful.

I have resolved that this year, 2017, I shall be more aware and more appreciative of the everyday heroes around me and their unceasing practice of heroic virtues with the prayer that I shall be inspired to imitate them as much as possible and so make my life more meaningful to others, to myself and to God.