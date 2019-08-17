Ex-Brgy. Councilman shot dead in Tanjay

TANJAY CITY- A former Barangay Kagawad of Brgy. Sta. Cruz Nuevo of this city was found dead Sunday morning.

The victim was identified as Celso Romano, 63, single, a former Brgy. Councilor and a resident of Sitio Cambulahog, Brgy. Sta. Cruz Nuevo, Tanjay City, Neg. Or,

The body of the victim with a gunshot would in the head was discovered about 6:40am g of August 11, ,by one Arnel Barrera, 40, married and a resident of Sitio Cambulahog, Brgy. Sta. Cruz Nuevo, Tanjay City.

Found in the victimn’s clothing were one caliber .38 revolver with five (5) live ammunitions on its chamber and one empty shell of caliber .38. Also found at the crime scene was one (1) deformed slug and a flash light (headlamp) near the body of the victim.

Tanjay CPS still conducting follow-up and further investigation. (By Neil Rio)