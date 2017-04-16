Ex-cop shoots out, killed by enforcers

The Provincial Drug Enforcement Unit (PDEU) headed by PSIns Don Richmon Conag scores anew against what they believe as a high value target in the campaign against illegal drugs in Tanjay City.

Ex-Police Officer 2 Rey Antonio Benson Saga, resident of Barangay 3, was under surveillance the last two months as a level 2 drug personality in Tanjay City, following reports he can dispose 100 grams more or less in one week with supplies coming from neighboring islands.

Conag said the buybust/ entrapment operation was consummated at about 2:50 dawn, Sunday, April 9, 2017 at Barangay San Jose, Tanjay City when Saga noticed he was trans- By Choy Gallarde acting with law enforcers, and sped away with the use of his red Honda Excess motorcycle.

But when he was about to be subdued, allegedly fired at the lawmen, prompting the operatives who chased him to shoot back fatally hitting him 4 times at the back and another in the head.

Recovered from his possession were two bultos of shabu, four more heat sealed transparent plastic sachets with a dangerous drugs board value of about P165,000, a cal. 38 revolver with three live rounds of ammunition with one spent shell in the chamber, and other illegal drugs paraphernalia.

Saga was dropped from the roll in 2015, after he was found positive for use of prohibited drugs during the conduct of a random drug test, went absent without official leave (AWOL) before he was finally dropped from the rolls. His last assignment was in Tanjay City as Police Officer 2 in 2015.