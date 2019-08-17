Ex-Rebels getting P65,000 cash each

Two former rebels received cash assistance from the government during yesterday’s formal launching of the National Task Force to End Local Communist Armed Conflict (ELCAC) in Negros Oriental, the first to be established in the entire Region 7.

The two, whose names were withheld for security reasons, received a cheque of P65,000 each from the government, additional P3,000 from the provincial government of Negros Oriental and P10,000 each from the personal pocket of Gov. Roel Degamo.

The amount is part of the Enhance Comprehensive Local Integration Program (E-CLIP) of the government for rebels who want to return to the fold of the law as part of the peace building and social production package for individuals who have decided to abandon the armed struggle.

The livelihood and social assistance package were extended to the two former rebels by DILG Sec. Eduardo Ano, DND Sec. Delfin Lorenzana, NSA Esperon and Gov. Degamo.