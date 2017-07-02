Ex-teacher charged as illegal recruiter

The Regional Trial Court Branch 38 has ordered the arrest of a former teacher who was accused of large scale illegal recruitment after finding the existence of a probable cause against him.

RTC Branch 38 Judge Cenon Voltaire Repollo has ordered the arrest of Nico James Bantayanon, resident of Masaplod, Dauin, Negros Oriental, even if he is out in the country for his failure to fulfill the assurance that he allegedly gave to the recruits during the recruitment process which was conducted inside the Negros Oriental State University main campus gymnasium on April 12, 13, 2016.

During the orientation lecture, the six, namely, Krisna Jell Celis, Catherine Oracion, Steffani Tampoc, Marie Eunice Elexia Aquino, Suzette Maricar Orden, and Ann Beverly Verbosidad were promised that they will have a twoyear contract in Vietnam, and are then considered as regular teachers with full teaching loads, but these were not realized including the salary range Bantayanon offered.

Judge Repollo stressed that the alleged acts that led to the filing of these cases were allegedly committed mainly, and in part, in the city of Dumaguete. The resolution of these cases is based on the complaint affidavits as well as supplemental pleadings of the complainant together with the attached documents, considering that the respondent Bantayanon did not submit a counter affidavit nor did he appear before the court as he is allegedly out of the country and could not be contacted.

In an interview, the complainants appeared today at the Commission on Human Rights and intimated their desire for the respondent to be placed behind bars to prevent him from pursuing his nefarious activities and victimizing others. There were about 55 of them who were recruited, but only six pursued the filing of the complaint before the CHR.

-Sponsored-

CHR field investigator Jess Cañete said his office is coordinating with the Bureau of Immigration (BI) and the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) for purposes of arresting the respondent, including a request for the cancellation of his visa from the DFA so that he will considered as an illegal alien in Hanoi, Vietnam which was his last known address. Cañete was happy to note that the judge had recommended no bailbond for his temporary liberty in the event of his arrest.