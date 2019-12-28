Exciting prospects for the year 2020

Maybe robotic moon bases, flying cars, chips implanted in our brains, self-driving cars and high-speed rail linking London to Beijing. According to a dazzling number of technology predictions that single out the year 2020, it’s going to be to be one heck of a year. Here, we take a look at some of the wonders it has in store. Technology is available, but logistics and economics are not sure.

Japan will build a robotic moon base

There’s no technological reason why Japan shouldn’t be able to move forward with its ambitious plan to build a robotic lunar outpost by 2020 — built by robots, for robots. In fact, there’s really no nation better ready for the job in terms of technological prowess.

PopSci Predicts: Technologically is possible, but economics will be the deciding factor.

China will connect Beijing to London via high-speed rail

China’s plan: Link the East and West with a high-speed rail line . Not linking the Eastern with the Western parts of China — they’re talking about linking the Eastern world with the Western world.

PopSci Predicts: Possible but unlikely.

Cars will drive themselves

It’s long been a dream of, well, just about everyone, from Google and DARPA to automakers themselves: utter safety and ease of transport thanks to self-driving cars . There’s movement being made, but the first hurdle to clear the streets with old ones.

PopSci Predicts: Certainly doable, but not by 2020.

Biofuels will be cost-competitive with fossil fuels

The U.S. military has pledged to get half its energy from renewable resources by 2020, and the Navy whole-heartedly believes it can turn to 50 percent biofuels by then. Even Negros Oriental is now planting Bana fuel for biofuel….how much more the others.

PopSci Predicts: Feasible.

The ‘flying car’ will be airborne

Remember “Back to the Future” movie? The rebirth of the flying car . “No. The air traffic control for something like that is incredible.” It’s still a problem in every way —

Military flying humvee” by 2020 (DARPA wants it by 2015), but the tech won’t trickle down to the rest of us for quite a while.

We’ll control devices via microchips implanted in our brains

The human brain remains biology’s great, unconquered wilderness, and while the idea of meshing the raw power of the human mind with electronic stimulus and responsiveness has long existed in both science fiction and reality.”

PopSci Predicts: We might have chips in the brain by 2020, but they won’t be doing much.

All new screens will be ultra-thin OLEDs

Display tech moves incredibly fast. There will certainly still be some “antique” LCD monitor screens hanging around in 2020, but as far as new stock is concerned, it’s easy to see the entire industry shifting to paper-thin OLED surfaces,

PopSci Predicts: “Give that one a high probability,” Liebhold says. Done.

Commercial space will take us to the moon and asteroids (and we’ll be mining them)

PopSci Predicts: Commercial space travel is the real deal, but beyond orbital flights things become exponentially more difficult. The moon, asteroids and mining missions are unlikely targets within the 2020 time frame.

A $1,000 computer will have the processing power of the human brain

Cisco’s chief futurist made this prediction a couple of years ago, and it seems reasonable in some ways. Not intelligence, really, but purely the “ability, the number of cycles,

PopSci Predicts: Likely.

Universal translation will be commonplace in mobile devices

From Hebrew to Cebuano? Wow! This one’s under intense development, both in practical forms like Google Translate and crazier ones from DARPA . Translation will probably happen in the paper board.

PopSci Predicts: Probable, but with varying degrees of accuracy depending on the language. From Hebrew to Cebuano, lisud na pre!

We’ll create a synthetic brain that functions like the real deal|

Still garbage in, garbage out …Once we have a computer with the processing power of a brain, can we build a brain from scratch? Researchers at Switzerland’s Blue Brain Project think so. But there’s an argument that as we build a brain, we’ll learn more and more about it for it can only absorb what you feed it.

PopSci Predicts: We’ll get there. (By Popsci.com)