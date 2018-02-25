Extrajudicial killing in broad daylight

Article Top:

DUMAGUETE CITY – A suspected case of extrajudicial killing happened in Talay, Dumaguete while two Filipinas were allegedly physically attacked by a drunken foreign national whom the police can not trace for the moment.

A 32-year-old man was shot to death in yet another case of brazen shooting in broad daylight at Barangay Talay Dumaguete City, Tuesday.

Four students of Junob National High School, who were on their way home, heard gunshots and saw the gunman wearing a hood along with his accomplice escaping towards Barangay Cadawinonan on board two motorcycles, one of which, was owned by the victim.

Police later identified the victim as Welgie Abella, a resident of Housing Project, Barangay Cadawinonan. The suspects remain unidentified.

Meanwhile, a drunk Estonian national allegedly physically attacked two girls who were with their friends in a local bar along Rizal Boulevard past 3:00am, Wednesday.

The victims, Carina Dayao Amper and Anne Julia Ruba, said that the suspect, Eizen Law who is known as a resident in West Balabag, Valencia, allegedly assaulted the two girls without provocation.

Responding policemen along with the victims tried to apprehend the foreigner but were unable to locate him. The victims underwent medical examination to strengthen their grievance and complaint against the Estonian national.