EYES WIDE OPEN

31 years ago, we toppled dictatorial rule in a bloodless revolt. Such a feat veritably put us on the map and inspired other countries to stand up against strongman politics and tyrannical rule. We became the poster child for freedom and democracy, and, for a moment, we basked in familial unity and rejuvenating hope.

31 years later, it is as if we have all but forgotten what those who came before us fought for. The deposed president is now buried in a cemetery meant for heroes. Members of the opposition are bullied into silence. Widespread propaganda is accepted as gospel truth. The current administration unabashedly parades fascist tendencies of fear-mongering, utter disregard of human rights, god-like worship of the sitting President, disdain for intellectuals, and obsession with crime and punishment among others, and its “troll-etariat” glorify it, forcibly crushing dissenting opinion not with logical rebuttal but an avalanche of disgusting ad hominems.

So, in the hope of reminding what was sacrificed for freedom’s sake, allow me to tell you some stories of those who swam against the tide known as Martial Law so that you and I today are free to say what we want to say and to live our lives free from control and fear.

EDGARDO DOJILLO

A student leader from the University of Negros Occidental-Recoletos in Bacolod, he spoke up against the abuses of Martial Law and called for the protection of sacadas. In his continued resistance, he was gunned down. Not contented, the Philippine Constabulary (PC) tied his body to a truck where he ultimately bled to death.

HERNANDO CORTEZ

His cause was to protect workers from abuse during Martial Law. In August 1983, his father claimed his lifeless body in a PC Camp in General Santos City. According to an official report, he was killed in a military encounter with the South Provincial Philippine Constabulary. In reality, he was tortured and skinned alive before he was shot point-blank.

LOURDES ESTELLA SIMBULAN

Chit wrote for the news section of UP’s student publication, the Philippine Collegian. She wrote about human rights abuses and other corrupt practices of the Marcos administration which no one else did because the dictatorial government controlled the press. By her senior year in college, she was writing for underground resistance presence and focused on telling real stories of abuse during Martial Law while in hiding.

JOEL CECILIO JOSE

He was a member of an anti-Marcos dictatorship group known as Samahang Demokratiko ng Kabataan (SDK). His group (young kids who carried no guns) was attacked by the military in Compostela Valley. His family retrieved his decomposing body three days later.

JOSE AQUILINO TANGENTE

He was a seminarian who joined the Kilusang Kristiyano ng Kabataang Pilipino (KKKP). He worked with his fellow seminarians to develop social action centers to promote the welfare and interests of the poor. He spoke against gross inequalities during Martial Law and condemned the extravagance of the Marcos government. He was arrested by the Philippine Constabulary and was transported to a detention center in Lahug, Cebu where he was heavily tortured.

I tell these stories not as a call to arms but a reminder of what it took for us to regain our freedoms. It would be terribly tragic if we forget such sacrifices and allow our country to be besieged once again by the threat of dictatorial rule. May we not be cynical. May we not be apathetic. Chilling parallelisms are everywhere. Let us keep our eyes wide open. There is more to come.