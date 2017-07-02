Failure of intelligence catches city flatfooted

The failure of intelligence and over confidence (confianza) of government has resulted in the entrance and occupation of the Maute terrorists full blown into Marawi city. An embarrassed government doesn’t want to accept that. So be it. But will the people believe there was not failure of intelligence? Ask them.

Lessons learned:

Be alert at all times , leave nothing to chance. Don’t go on a junket like Moscow as what exPres Ramos called it. How can Maute enter Marawi if the government troops were prepared for them? Impossible.

A month has lapsed and they have not yet retaken Marawi except an assurance that “in a matter of days.” Ok we believe you and will wait in a matter of a few more days. Let’s see.

Anyhow, let us not play the BLAME Game . Nobody wins in this game. Let us rather move on and resolve to be prepared next time around. That is maturity, and responsibility, which are the only ways to gain credibility.

Dumaguete city is now in that stage of preparing for any eventuality. Already close to a hundred evacuees from Marawi are here to seek refuge to this city of gentle people. How far can our gentleness go, led by the mayor, until terrorists sneak into our city God forbid?

Arnie Teves, congressman from the third district, who may not be an expert on guns and terrorism, felt concerned and said, if civilians are legitimately armed, they will all be crime deterrents because the criminals will think twice that once he shoots, ten others will shoot back at him.

Today he said sadly, only outlaws and criminals have guns. So killing with impunity is getting to be a sub-culture. We agree with Arnie. Hope he can father a law on this matter.

PPA port manager Atty Sarah Mijares speaking to us by cell in Tagaytay Thursday said there is no corruption in the PPA berthing and anchorage and entrance fees, which are by the millions in Dumauguete port. She said, PPA books are open for scrutiny. We believe her. We also believe that many boat trips are now delayed in arrival and departures. May we ask why?

General Bato breezed into town last week. Some knew of his visit in advance as a side trip from Bacolod. As usual, many rich businessmen and influence peddlers gathered around the Christmas tree and showed support. Little did they know that some of them were already known to BAto with a significant note and background. Bato was just playing bato bato.

Congressman Sagarbarria is right in saying that insurgency will never end unless government completes the opening of farm to market road networks from the farthest barrio.

In fact, government should start from the farthest barrio down the line, not the other way around.

Since there is no government presence in the farthest barrios, the insurgents become their good government like robin hood. From easy-collected revolutionary taxes from rich hacienderos and businessmen, they rebs can supply food, medicine, nurses and education to the barrio folks from far far yunder…Which this government has failed in many ways, but not all. They are the people’s godfathers and protectors because government is not around, but feasting with public money in the lowlands. But there are also good honest public officials who have their hearts for the poor.

President Digong marks the second day of his second year today. For us and many, he did super good in many aspects where past presidents failed like: war on drugs, swift justice to the criminals, minimize red tape, minimize corruption , jail big shots , kill the incorrigible, and build build build…. and a super obedient and controlled congress. Not even Marcos could do that. So Duterte is better than Marcos? Answer please.