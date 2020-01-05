Farmers, fishermen now SSS members

The Social Security System (SSS) has forged a partnership with the Philippine Crop Insurance Corporation (PCIC) on December 19 for the social security coverage of farmers and fisherfolks in the Philippines.

SSS President and Chief Executive Officer Aurora C. Ignacio and PCIC President Jovy C. Bernabe signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) for the promotion of SSS programs and the provision of social security protection to farmers and fisherfolks.

PCIC is a government-owned and controlled corporation under the Department of Agriculture (DA) that provides insurance protection to millions of farmers and fisherfolks in times of financial contingencies arising from natural calamities, plant diseases, and pest infestation.

There are 2.27 million farmers and fisherfolks nationwide who availed of insurance products and programs and established partnerships and linkages with at least 3,000 government agencies, local government units, cooperatives, farmer associations and microfinance and lending institutions.

Under the MOU, the SSS shall link up PCIC with existing Partner Agents (PAs), provide information, education and communication (IEC) materials on SSS programs, as well as to conduct briefing and orientation on the value of SSS membership during seminars organized by PCIC. On the other hand, PCIC shall include social security protection as one of the major topics during its briefing/orientation for farmers and fisherfolks. Also, they can refer to cooperatives and associations to SSS for coverage and promotional activities of their respective members.

“There is a greater chance of convincing other organized groups to join SSS as our accredited partner agents. That’s why we would like to thank PCIC for building stronger ties with us. We will ensure that SSS will support these farmers and fisherfolks as primary movers in our society who deserve social security protection in times of contingencies such as sickness, maternity, disability, unemployment, retirement, funeral, and death,” Ignacio concluded.

Also on the same day, the SSS entered into a Memorandum of Agreement (MOA) with Angono Credit and Development Cooperative (ACDECO) as an accredited servicing and collecting partner agent (PA). With more than 9,000 members, ACDECO is authorized to collect SSS contributions, loan amortizations, and other miscellaneous payments from regular or associate members who are also self-employed or voluntary members of SSS. The Angono-based cooperative is also authorized to receive and screen SSS membership and loan applications including funeral benefit claims. ###