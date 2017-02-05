Father & daughter shot in Basay

Florante Alba and his seven-year-old daughter, “Paula” (not her real name), were shot by unidentified men in bonnets who were riding in tandem in the town proper of Basay, Negros Oriental last January 24 at about 8:00 pm.

Liza Alba, wife of Florante, was inside the house when she heard the shots. She ran out and found her husband lying on the ground suffering from gunshot wounds in the abdominal area. She then found her daughter with her left shoulder and ear bleeding. Apparently, one of the bullets intended for Florante had gone through their bamboo wall and hit “Paula” who was inside the house.

Both victims were rushed to the hospital and are now currently recuperating from their injuries. The Commission on Human Rights (CHR) shall be conducting its own investigation while coordinating with the Basay Police. Slugs recovered during the surgical operation are now the subject of official request by the CHR for future reference unless the Basay Police would retrieve them first. (by JESS CAÑETE – CHR local head)