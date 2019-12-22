Feed 10,000 kids; cash gift to 30,000

About 10,500 kids from 30 barangays participated in the annual Children’s Games and Share-a-Meal program of the City Government as part of this year’s Chritmas celebration.

On the other hand, approximately 30,000 senior citizens, indigent families and Persons with Disabilities received their Pamaskong Handog or cash gift worth P500.00 each still in line with the objective of Mayor Felipe Antonio Remollo to share Christmas cheer to as many constituents possible.

The City Social Welfare and Development Office estimates that about P1.2 million was budgeted for this year’s Share a Meal program that for two days treated children to fun and games in cooperation of Barangay Officials and Sangguniang Kabataan leaders.

Meanwhile, P 15 million was appropriated for the seniors, indigents and PWDs as part of the Pamaskong Handog 2019.

Finally, the 1, 107 public school teachers also received their share of Christmas incentives from the city government at P 2, 500 each totalling P 2, 541, 000. 00.