Festival of Festivals focus on eco-tourism

This year’s celebration of Buglasan Festival of Festivals (October 13-24) in Negros Oriental will focus on the provincial government’s commitment to make the province a premier eco-tourism destination.

That this year’ theme: “Enhancing Initiatives Towards Eco-Tourism Destination” is a call for cooperation to improve the province’s top tourist attractions.

“Let’s pull our acts together para ang atong mga tourism sites and destinations ma-improve. Kinahanglan i-enhance nato ang atong mga initiatibo para madevelop kanunay ang eco-tourism site (Let’s pull our acts together so that our tourism sites and destinations will improve. We need to ehance our initiatives so we can develop our eco-tourism sites),” Gov Degamo said.

He added that the theme this year is a reinforcement to the theme last year which highlights the provincial government’s vision to make Negros Oriental an eco-tourism hub by 2025.

During this ten-day festivity, different towns and cities in the province will showcase their own festival, artistry, craftsmanship, and talents of its residents and they also get to feature their top tourist attraction in their Local Government Unit (LGU) Booth.

“Exactly ten days from today, we will celebrate the 37th edition of Buglasan Festival in the province of Negros Oriental. It is a time of thanksgiving and merry-making for our people. We have arranged a bunch of activities for the entertainment of our foreign and local visitors alike,” said Gov. Roel Degamo, who also sits as the festival director, during a press conference held to promote the festival.

The governor cited some major events such as the 2018 Festival of Festival street dancing and showdown competition, Miss Negros Oriental 2018, Awarding of 2018 Sidlak NegOrense for Humanitarian Service winners, and the different cultural dance and musical performances which will be held in key areas around the city.

The provincial government has invited the following officials to attend the festival: Special Assistant to the President (SAP) Christopher Lawrence “Bong” Go, Department of Education Sec. Leonor Briones, Sen. Cynthia Villar, Presidential Spokesperson Sec. Harry Roque, Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte, and Ilocos Norte Gov. Imee Marcos.

The Provincial Government is also waiting for the confirmation of Department of Tourism Sec. Bernadette Romulo Puyat.

Elman added that they invited President Rodrigo Roa Duterte to grace the activity and they are still waiting for the confirmation from the Palace.

Meanwhile, Degamo announced the LGUs and barangays that will compete in the Festival of Festivals Showdown and Street Dancing.

The LGUs competing are Dumaguete City, Sibulan, Pamplona, Manjuyod, and Mabinay while the competing barangays are Barangay Asagra and Sta. Cruz Nuevo in Tanjay City, Barangay Cadawinonan and Barangay Tinago in Dumaguete City.

On the other hand, 20 LGUs and barangays have confirmed to participate in the Buglasan Festival Freedom Fair Booth.

The LGUs participating are Dumaguete City, Sibulan, Pamplona, Manjuyod, Mabinay, Basay, Sta. Catalina, Siaton, Zamboanguita, San Jose, Amlan, Tanjay City, Ayungon, Guihulngan City, Vallehermoso, Canlaon City.

The barangays that will set up their booth at the Freedom Park, Capitol Area are Barangay Asagra and Sta. Cruz Nuevo in Tanjay City, Barangay Daro in Dumaguete City, and Barangay Dos in Bais City.

Each participant received a P150,000 subsidy from the Provincial Government to help them construct their booth at the Freedom Park. (ral/PIA7-Negros Oriental)