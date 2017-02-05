Fiberglass bancas part of P13M to fight poverty

The Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (BFAR) in Region 7 distributed ten fiber glass bancas to beneficiaries from five coastal barangays of the city. BFAR Provincial Fisheries Officer Florencia Mipania said the turnover of the fiber glass bancas is part of the National Government initiative called TARGET or Targeted Action to Reduce Poverty and Generate Economic Transformation program with P13 million in total allocation for Negros Oriental in 2016. This allocation is part of BFAR’s regular budget.

The beneficiaries were chosen through a cross matching activity during the National Household Targeting System and that of the BFAR registration. In the said survey, these fisherfolks wanted to own paddle bancas but could not afford to purchase one.

The ten fiber glass bancas cost P170 000 in total. Turnover of these bancas to fishermen from Bantayan, Piapi, Calindagan, Mangnao and Banilad was done during a simple ceremony last February 3 in the Calindagan Barangay Hall. This was attended by Mayor Felipe Remollo, City Agriculture Officer William Ablong, and the punong barangays of the aforementioned communities.

According to Mipania, expected to be downloaded this year is the promised funding for motorized fiber glass bancas for 2 000 fishermen in Region 7, 500 of which are allotted for 1 000 fishermen in Negros Oriental. Department of Agriculture Sec. Manny Piñol promised as much when he visited the province last year. Two families will share one banca which already has complete fishing gear and nets.