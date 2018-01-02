Field hospital, rescue station eyed in Talay

DUMAGUETE CITY – Mayor Felipe Antonio “Ipe” Remollo will prioritize the construction of a field hospital, evacuation center and a rescue station near the city’s farmstead in Barangay Talay this year.

The unutilized portion of government lot in Talay has been identified as an ideal and strategic location for the additional facilities to boost the safety and health of the residents particularly during calamity.

By constructing a mini hospital in the upland barangay of Talay, constituents particularly the sick and the elderly from Barangay Cantil-e, Junob, Cadawinonan, Balugo, Candau-ay, Camanjac and Bajumpandan can seek quick medical assistance or check-ups without having to come to the main city hospital and join the long lines.

The rescue station and their equipment will also be housed in the area that is not prone to flood and landslides and in close proximity to the proposed evacuation center spacious enough to comfortably house hundreds of survivors during calamity or athletes from out of town delegations.

Mayor Remollo has been looking and lobbying for funds from the city’s coffers and other agencies to realize the construction of the said facilities, including the completion of the Candau-ay- Cadawinonan bridge, Taclobo-Junob bridge (near BIR) and Colon- Junob bridge to replace the overflows as part of his bid to make Dumaguete resilient to natural disasters and calamities.