First Filipino-American nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize

Baltazar Fedalizo is nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize for his work with justice involved youth and adults in the South Bay city of San Pedro. His decade of work employing society’s most vulnerable and unemployable populace. Fedalizo looked past their transgressions and saw the person, with patience, guidance and employment his employees were able to gain marketable skills from his waste management, bio-fuels, and senior health day care and cannabis distribution businesses. He will be the first American-Filipino and American-Indian to be nominated for the prize in the history of the Award.

Fedalizo unwitt ingly employed them, “merit trumps background, these people need to eat, clothes, and cars; they had jobs when they were locked up in order to receive credits. Why not now when it really counts?’ My company has 23 people all are moving something tangible it will be needed by their co-worker and if it is missed they’re going to be complaints then l’ll get rid of people,” he said. Fedalizo relied on one worker to say to friends and family he’s hiring, afterward he noticed a pattern most have been incarcerated at one time in their life and have suffered ever since.

“My intent was not to employ the unemployable it just happened. The referrals from other employees where all justice involved.” Fedalizo owned Biodiesel America during the height of the fuel crisis in 2006, he needed local expertise to show existing employees the lay of the land. Phil Allison was hired to show employees from San Pedro around where their GPS couldn’t. Allison was a homeless farm-hand in the diaries of Norco. Keith O’Neil-Johns was a male escort for the LGBT community in West Los Angeles who knew all the restaurants in the area and Las Vegas he showed staff the tacit terrain.

Brandi Quiñones was day laborer in Oxnard. She had priors for solicitation, a single mother of two trying to pay her bills anyway she could. Quinones attempted to solicit Fedalizo while his truck was being repaired. He declined, then offered her a job. He hired her to show his drivers Ventura County.

Sean P. Gautier, a Pomona native, had priors for pandering and indecent exposure was also hired as a driver and a guide for restaurant oil pick up. “I have an expectation and they live up to that expectation. I raise their practice to my principal and the rest takes care of itself.’ I noticed they work smarter than the free staff, it’s because they know what lying on the other side of the curtain: unemployment, a return to their previous criminality and incarceration.”

Fedalizo does not work with any non-profits nor owns one, he states,” a person’s tragic past is no excuse for failed future by providing understanding, encouraging and attainable goals from there they build momentum for better things.” Fedalizo stated he was unaware he was being nominated by a social worker, James Lam MSW’s, at the Veterans Administration at Loma Linda Hospital. “I have been a social worker for 10 yrs. working with mentally impaired and justice involved veterans when I came across a patient who worked for Baltazar I was so impressed I felt compelled to nominate him. He has consistently reached out to veterans and justice involved community and sees the potential so often overlooked in my occupation.’ Baltazar is one who looks at the attitude, work ethic and performance,”Lam said.