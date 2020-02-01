First PH nCoV case: Dumaguete vistor?

MANILA, Philippines (3rd UPDATE) — The Philippines on Thursday, January 30, confirmed its first case of novel corona-virus (2019-nCoV). She is a 38-year old resident of Wuhan, China where the virus emanated. The bad news i: she visited Dumaguete City for a few days and flew back to Manila.

She flew via Hongkong, Manila, then Cebu and on to Dumaguete and back to Manila between Jan 21 to 25 where she is now confined at the San Lazaro government hospital.

Health Sec. Fancisco Duque who announced the confirmation said the patient was a-symptomatic, meaning did not feel sick nor feverish. As we put this paper to bed Friday, the patient was still in isolation at San Lazaro Hospital in Manila. . Her identity would not be revealed by authorities.

Local journalists in Dumaguete immediately rounded up local hotels and tour agencies since most Chinese tourists go diving at Apo or Dauin waters, or, whale watching at Oslob’s Butanding. These two are their favourite get-aways, to no avail.

What we gathered was that the city is swarming with Chinese tourists who came to spend their Christmas New Year last week, but decided to extend their stay because of fear of returning to China so they could avoid the corona virus or the “nCoV”

WE searched in vain for her identity whom sources would not reveal like the hospitals, hotels, restaurants and airlines. Maybe they associated with local residents, or, with their Chinese friends in Dumaguete. The stakeholders would not also know which of the Chinese tourists (in the hundreds) would be the actual carrier of the virus.

It was not also known which was the carrier person since the patient did not feel feverish at all. DOH officials would not also reveal how they discovered that the patient was positive of nCoV when she was not admitted.

However, upon her return to Manila, she was immediately quarantined, at the isolation section of the San Lazaro Hospital who’s doctors would not also reveal the patient’s name how much more her picture.

People Asked: so how can we avoid being contaminated when we do not know the patient’s or victim’s identity or face? She could be the next Chinese-eyed lady you meet without knowing.

On the other hand, it is also necessary to protect her identity lest she be mobbed by some people and forced to get out. Violence might ensue. So it was best to keep her identity confidential sources said.