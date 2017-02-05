First Sports Tourism forum sparks interest

The first sports tourism forum among stakeholders encouraged local sports organizers to host sporting events in Dumaguete and make this city the next sports tourism destination in the Visayas.

This was forecasted by Charles Lim forum organizer and founder of his group SEHRALCO, which is lighting the spark of sports tourism after Lim based the past success of Clark Economic Zone when City Mayor Ipe Remollo was its head in 2011.

Its success for the entire province of Negros Oriental will depend on LGU and community support. Once big enough, the events will be sponsored by big time firms if it catches the attention of the nation.

The possible events are dragon boat race among LGUs or open competition; Bancathon; mountain treks on mountain bike or rough cars; mountain hanging bridge tours around the geothermal mountain ranges; ziplining, beach volleyball; and badminton among others. It also covers water activities such as swimming; diving; snorkeling; island hopping; and a colorful dinner on board a floating love boat with the boulevard as the fitting backdrop.

Three hundred big bikers from Bacolod and Central Visayas will hold their next camp here. They will visit local tourist spots and send them to social media. The CHRONICLE will cover the big bike event province-wide.