‘Fish Right’ bares effects of over-fishing, climate change

The weakening of the world’s fisheries is due to some primary effects of overfish ing and climate change, and this could threaten some developing country’s food security.

This was cited by University of Rhode Island President David Dooley in his visit here during a covenant signing of commitment with the provincial government of Negros Oriental in the Fish Right program to support and improve sustainable fishing in Southern Negros.

“Everywhere the fish is under great stress as more and more people rely on fish as source of protein and food, and we are exploiting fish stock beyond its capacity to replenish,” explained Dooley.

He said it is important for the countries like the Philippines to take leadership position to manage the fishing resources with the help of the United States Agency for International Development (USAID).

The program intends to develop a multisector network for a sustainable partnership and cooperation to achieve the goal on the protection and conservation of marine resources in the targeted areas of Southern Negros, Calamianes Islands in Palawan, and Visayan Seas.

Dooley said catching too many small fishes before they mature and do not have the chance to reproduce may decrease the fish population.

He urged the fishery sector to develop sustainable practices and be mindful of all commercial activities for the protection of fish stocks in the sea.

Fish population is expected to be displaced, too, due to the effects of climate change as the ocean gets warmer in temperatures, said Dooley. (jct/PIA7- Negros Oriental)